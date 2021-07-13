Govt lifts CBD travel restrictions

BY MIRAM MANGWAYA

Government has instructed the police not to block motorists entering the country’s city centres, to allow free travel of workers to and from work. This followed growing outcry over delays at roadblocks and disruptions of free flow of traffic to and from business hubs.

To facilitate movement to and from work people will be allowed to travel between 0600hrs to 1000hrs in the morning and between 1530hrs and 1800hrs after which the curfew will kick in. In between 1000hrs and 1530hrs police will continue to enforce the lockdown regulations — Hon. Kazembe Kazembe (Ministry of Home Affairs) (@KazembeKazembe3) July 13, 2021

Citizens have lately been delayed for more than four hours at various police checkpoints while some have even been turned back home despite having all necessary documents.

The current enforcement of lockdown measures has been reviewed. Roadblocks will only start after the rush hours of 0630 to 1000. Between 1000 and 1830 there will be roadblocks whose purpose is to enforce the lockdown and keep people safe. Curfew remains 1830-0630. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 13, 2021

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe today said police would enforce lockdown regulations at roadblocks between 10am and 15:30pm daily and during the curfew time.

Chitungwiza police are causing meyhem with their block at manyame Bridge. Today it was chaos with vehicles spending over an hour on the bridge. Is that safe engineers, why would you delay vehicles by over an hr when operating hrs are now limited. You are costing the economy pic.twitter.com/TH6nBV3aOF — Luckson Madzivire (@LucksonMadzivi1) July 13, 2021

“To facilitate movement to and from work, people will be allowed to travel between 0600hrs to 1000hrs in the morning and between 1530hrs and 1800hrs after which the curfew will kick in. In between 1000hrs and 1530hrs police will continue to enforce the lockdown regulations,” Kazembe Kazembe wrote on his microblogging twitter handle.

Chitungwiza (Hunyani bridge) rush hour today pic.twitter.com/3sQYAuecA3 — Wadzanai Mhombera (@wadzamhombera) July 13, 2021

Hon Minister may u assist Citizens from Chitungwiza ,kwaita Traffic Jam (look into the causes of Traffic Jam Hon Minister) Thank you — Ethan Takudzwa Augustine Chihuri (@Teechihuri) July 13, 2021

Motorists have been complaining of cumbersome processes at roadblocks which were now being regarded as borders by dejected travellers.

