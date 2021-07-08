Govt appoints interim AirZim board

BUSINESS REPORTER

TRANSPORT minister Felix Mhona yesterday appointed a six-member interim board for the struggling national airline, Air Zimbabwe.

Mhona said the six-member board, which will be chaired by Andrew Bvumbe, replaces the previous one which was led by administrator Reggie Saruchera.

“This morning, I am honoured to announce the appointment of the six-member interim board for Air Zimbabwe following the expiry of the contract of the airline’s administrator,” he said.

“Government, as the shareholder of Air Zimbabwe, has a duty to put in place an interim mechanism to ensure the airline continues its operations seamlessly”

Mhona said the interim board would serve in that position until substantive board members were appointed.

The other board members are Pfungwa Kunaka, Givemore Chidzidzi, Michael Mutsanzwika, Kingston Magaya and Nyikadzino Chifema.

“We are upbeat that through implementation of good governance and accountability principles including mechanisms for regular reporting and feedback on crucial matters, the airline shall strive,” Mhona said.

The cash-strapped airline has been under administration as it has been saddled by huge debts (more than US$300 million) which made it difficult for it to lure investors.

Many of its planes are grounded due to old age and significant loss of passengers to competitors who have brought in latest jetliners.

The Supreme Court recently ordered Air Zimbabwe to reinstate 200 former employees whose contracts were terminated on three months’ notice six years ago, a situation that added onto its woes.

