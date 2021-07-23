Gospel singer Mahlupeka’s sound booms in construction

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

GIFT Mahlupeka is a gospel musician who was born and bred in Chimanimani, a district in the country’s eastern province. He launched his career as a member of fellow gospel musician Mathias Mhere’s band before he decided to go solo. Mahlupeka has since diversified not only to sustain his music career as an entrepreneur, but is also enjoying life off the stage in the construction and transport industry.

Brief profile

“Gift Mahlupeka was born in a family of eight. I am the seventh born. I did my primary and secondary at Ngangu and Chimanimani, respectively.

Inspiration into music

“The love of God and the way we were brought up inspired me to venture into gospel music in 2011. For me; singing is a way of appreciating God for his love for my life, but the musical journey has been tough.

Role model

“On the music side, I am inspired by Charles Charamba, while on the business side, prominent Philip Chiyangwa is my source of inspiration.

Strength in music

“My message in my songs is inspired by the scriptures and revelation.

Discography

“I have released three albums namely. Breakthrough (2011), Simudzwa NaJesu (2014) and Character Assassination (2016)

Collaborations

“I have collaborated with a number of artistes, the likes of the legendary Leonard Karikoga Zhakata, Mercy Mutsvene, Trymore Bande, Tinashe Mupambawashe, Itai Sandras, all of them on a song about Xenophobia. I have also collaborated with Agatha Murudzwa, Rumbi Zvirikuzhe, Mai Gahadzikwa and others for the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi tribute song. Had another collaboration with the United Kingdom-based The Royal Destiny gospel choir. On my forthcoming song Gear, I have engaged Munyaradzi Munodawafa.

Awards

“So far, I have won the Most Enterprising Singer at the Zimbabwe Community News (2020) awards.

Balancing music and business

“It is a very difficult thing to do, balancing the two, but I have taken music as part time and business full-time since my business is the one that finances my musical career.

Industry’s assessment

“As everything is dynamic, things are changing and in our case, music is improving positively, especially now that the corporate world understands that artistes need to be financially promoted. For instance, the case of Prophet Passion Java rejuvenating Roki’s musical career, and also efforts by Nash Paints, Nyaradzo and other organisations in promoting artists.

Challenges

“I have faced a lot of challenges in this industry, chief among them; character assassination, while financial constraints hamper the much-desired growth in the business.

Embarrassing moment

“When my friend stole our class mate’s pen at school and gave it to me, I did not know that he had stolen it. When the owner notified the teacher about the missing pen, a search was conducted and I was found in possession of the stolen pen. Everyone laughed at me. It was really embarrassing.

Regrets

“Ever taking music full-time, neglecting business, it affected me a lot.

Childhood memories

“I remember when I was young, I would go to the field, organise some tins and start singing playing those tins, imitating the veteran gospel singer and pastor, baba Charles Charamba’s music.

Relaxing

“Honestly, I hardly find time for that, but when it happens, I normally watch musical videos and wrestling.

Off the stage

“I am an entrepreneur, I run Timcon Timber Steel and Construction company as well as a transport business. We sell roofing timber, steel, cement and other building materials. We also do build structures, earthmoving, water and sewer reticulation as well, managing building projects.

Advice on music and business

“It is better to be ready without having opportunities than having opportunities without being ready. Also, good relations with others pay more than enormity.

COVID-19 effects

“COVID-19 has ravaged the world economies as well as our general way of living. Business is on its knees because of this global pandemic (COVID-19). People are dying like ants leaving orphans, vulnerable children and widows. God must hear our prayers.”

