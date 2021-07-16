God rejoices in salvation of sinners

By Erasmus Makarimayi

God isn’t lining us up for hellfire or eternal damnation because He has rescued us from perishing. This redemption or remission of sins isn’t for us believers alone, but is open to every human being.

1 John 2:2 (Amplified), says: “And He [that same Jesus Himself] is the propitiation (the atoning sacrifice) for our sins and not for ours alone but also for [the sins of] the whole world.”

Jesus died for past, present and future sins. We, therefore, don’t relate with Abba Father with trepidation but in love and faith. In that way we enjoy His peace and answers to prayers.

The scripture above gives hope and assurance to non-believers that when the Gospel of Christ, which is the Grace of God, is being presented to them, it’s meant to rescue rather than to condemn them.

Many fear or shun going to church because they erroneously suppose that their sins will be discovered and brought to shame.

While the gifts of the Holy Spirit will direct correction, the idea is never to punish you.

We gather as saints to enjoy the revelation of God in Christ and the attendant benefits. Church meetings are not an occasion of exaltation of sin, but an exaltation of our Father to whom all glory and honour belong. He’s worthy of the praise of redeeming us. We direct our attention and focus on His finished work.

So if you’re not saved yet, don’t feel that’s it’s better to stay away from the church lest you be humiliated. Please go to church starting now. We gather to enjoy God, not to parade your sins. Psalm 130:3-4 show us God’s character.

The verses read, in the Amplified version: “If You, Lord, should keep account of and treat [us according to our] sins, O Lord, who could stand? But there is forgiveness with You [just what man needs], that You may be reverently feared and worshiped.”

We gather in respect of God not to be afraid of Him. The devil feasts on ignorance in order to manipulate us and keep us bound so that we don’t enjoy the love of God.

Abba Father desires that we all be saved and know the truth which makes us free.

Apostle Paul tells Timothy and us in 1 Timothy 2:4, Amplified: “Who [God] wishes all men to be saved and [increasingly] to perceive and recognise and discern and know precisely and correctly the [divine] Truth.”

He is not there to blind us nor keep us away from His love and mercy. Almighty God our Father is the God of salvation, and desires to reveal Himself as such and whether we say that He saves men and women in order that He may be known as a Saviour, or that He makes Himself known in order to save them, does not make any real difference. Revelation and redemption are one thing in salvation.

The respected late minister of the New Covenant, Essek William Kenyon said: “If we attend a church where sin is preached continually, it will develop a sin consciousness and destroy faith’s vigour.”

Because of the finished/accomplished work of Jesus Christ, we’re forgiven by accepting and confessing Him as Lord and Saviour.

Hebrews 8:12 assures us: “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more.”

Let’s not choose to push God to fix His eyes and mind on what He didn’t say. It’s not because of amnesia but His character and nature and His essence as love.

The truth is that it’s His volitional choice to not credit sin to our account because Jesus sorted out the sin problem.

Psalm 103:12 reveals: “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.”

We’re in Christ’s righteousness, not transgression. God isn’t keeping His fingers crossed in anticipation of the day He will rejoice seeing sinners in hell fire.

Jesus says in Luke 15:7a: “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth,” he rejoices in salvation of sinners.

He further says in Luke 15:10, “Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” I conclude with Kenyon’s thoughts: “Jesus not only confessed what He was, but He also fearlessly confessed what man would be after becoming a new creation.”

Beloved we’re new in Christ and let’s appreciate this spiritual reality. God wants us all in heaven. Before ascension and seating on high, Jesus told us to be witnesses of Him.

Acts 1:8 reads, “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

The Holy Spirit came in Acts 2 so let’s be ambassadors to bring all people to Him.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw