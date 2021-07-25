Former top model gets face of Kariba ambassadorship

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

FORMER model and video vixen Hillary “Hillzy” Makaya has been appointed brand ambassador for the Face of Kariba Trust, to help market Kariba as a safe tourist and investment destination.

The Face of Kariba Trust was formed to promote the resort town as a tourist and investment destination, through pageantry, arts and events.

Makaya was officially unveiled as the brand ambassador for corporates at a private event held in Harare on Friday.

As part of her ambassadorial duties, Makaya will be responsible for maintaining a positive brand image of Face of Kariba through brand awareness, both online and offline, promoting the brand at events and on different social media platforms.

In her acceptance speech, Makaya, who is also considered a brand influencer, said she would endeavour to create partnerships with the players in the arts sector, business and tourism industry, whose results should go beyond the bounds of Kariba.

“It is an honour for me to stand before you as I accept my appointment as Face of Kariba brand ambassador. I thank the Face of Kariba board for seeing potential in my works and I promise not to let you down,” she said.

Makaya said she accepted the appointment knowing it came with heavy responsibilities as there was a lot of work to be done.

“My major role is to ensure during my time as brand ambassador, Kariba improves its ranking as a destination. We also hope with the team, we will ensure there is increased investment for the town and its surrounding environs,” she said.

“I, however, wish to state that for results to come we must be a team, myself, media, tourism sector, government and every well-meaning Zimbabwean.”

Face of Kariba Trust founder Alois Chimbangu said appointing Makaya brand ambassador was part of their master plan to promote Kariba as a safe tourist and investment destination, with a focus in line with the current needs of the resort town.

“The appointment of Hillary Makaya as the Face of Kariba is a historic moment in the history of the Face of Kariba and our efforts to reclaim Kariba as the tourist and investment destination of choice,” he said.

“Kariba has far more to offer than most, if not all other destinations combined, and all that is needed is to awaken the sleeping giant. The young and energetic team driving Face of Kariba has vowed to ensure that Kariba is connected to the world and the world is tightly linked to the resort.”

He said they chose Makaya because of her level-headedness.

“Hillary is level-headed, that was also among the reasons to engage and partner her as our brand ambassador. Her ability to socialise with many in the creative sector was clearly an advantage to her that we also considered as the board,” he said.

“Face of Kariba board is fully behind you (Makaya) and we hope our partnership will bear the results we all seek to ensure we uplift and showcase Kariba to the world.”

Chimbangu said they had lined up several events, shows and tours as a countdown to the close of the year.

“We know we are working under the cloud of COVID-19 and that is another reason why we must do our best to ensure the current suffering does not leave Kariba a dead resort crying out for help,” he said.

“This programme will achieve its results if we allow the traditional separation of powers. To the business community, we look forward to the creation of more creative solutions that leave everyone better off.

“Zimbabwe will not collapse so long we have people willing to make whatever contribution to the betterment of our communities.”

Follow Winstone on Twitter@widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw