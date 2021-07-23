Fire destroys former Border Strikers boss, residents in crowd funding initiative

BY REX MPHISA

The house of former premiership soccer club Border Strikers boss Mandla Moyo was gutted by a fierce fire on Wednesday night destroying property worth thousands of dollars.

Beitbridge residents from all walks of life tried to extinguish the inferno to no avail after Beitbridge Municipality Fire Brigade failed to respond.

In a show of Ubuntu, Beitbridge residents are crowd-funding for Moyo who has to rebuild and recover from the loss.

It is suspected that the fire was sparked by a candle which was left unattended.

The area is yet to be electrified.

“We had to hire motorised water vendors who usually supply water in our area since we are yet to get municipal water,” said a resident of the area.

Beitbridge East Member of Parliament Albert Nguluvhe appealed for help from residents.

“This is a Beitbridge resident who I am made to understand has contributed immensely to sport. His loss impacts on all of us as a community and Ubuntu tells us to come together in such trying times. We appeal to the community to give him a shoulder to lean on,” said Nguluvhe.

After forming a social media group dedicated to the fund hundreds of residents donated varying amounts.

Fund manager Jonathan Mongola said the response from residents was overwhelming.

“We are in day two and the response from the community is amazing,” said Mongola.

Residents however, expressed displeasure over their local authority’s failure to respond to the emergency call.

The Municipality of Beitbridge does not have a feedback platform for residents despite the free availability of several free social media platforms.

