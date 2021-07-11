Filipino designer, Zim artist in US showcase

BY SHARON SIBINDI

VICTORIA FALLS-BASED visual artist Moses Kalembela has released a limited edition of tees range in collaboration with renowned Filipino fashion designer John Ablaza to be showcased in the United States this October.

Kalembela told NewsDay Life & Style that the T-shirts range would be showcased in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles at shows to be hosted by Ablaza.

“The project is called John Ablaza X Moses Kalembela. My artwork will be incorporated in John Ablaza men’s collections for the show in America. Proceeds from the T-shirts sales will go to charity, Project Africa 103 and a mentorship programme for Zimbabwe headed by John Ablaza,” he said.

“For the T-shirts, we used African print called digital transfer printing. Ablaza first described to me what he wanted done, I then designed and emailed him the images which he then printed onto T-shirts and this is called digital transfer printing.”

Kalembela said he was saddened that due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and related issues, he was not able to attend the shows.

“Having first met Ablaza in 2016 through an Artisans and Fashion Designer Mentorship programme organised by the United States embassy in Harare, I feel honoured to actually find myself in a position to collaborate with him today,” he said.

“Being from Victoria Falls, I have sold my work to

tourists from all walks of life, but this particular collaboration is special to me as it enables me to represent Zimbabwe on a global level which is something I am excited about.”

