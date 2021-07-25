Female artists must defy odds: Sku

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO visual artist and sculptor, Sikhulile “Sku” Sibanda has urged women in the arts industry to stand their ground, work hard and face whatever challenges that may come their way.

Sku, who has been trying to fight patriarchy through her works, told NewsDay Life & Style that challenges faced by women because of patriarchy motivate her.

“Women, who are getting into the arts industry, should stand their ground and not be afraid to face whatever comes their way.

“They should just be creative as ever and just show people what they are capable of doing,” she said.

“Nothing can stop you from creating if God gave you the talent. So just create and show that you are capable of doing it fully.”

Sku said she had been getting positive responses for her works.

“People usually come to me and say we have never looked at this issue of patriarchy in this sense and we are getting more understanding of what feminism is all about, just because of the works I produce,” she said.

“Through my art, I want to put out a message for people who do not understand that patriarchy is making women’s life difficult. I am happy that I am able to do that through art.”

