Exercise vigilance, fire season is upon us

RECENT revelations that nearly 90% of the country is lying in the high to extreme high risk of veldfires is worrisome.

The estimation by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) that following a good rain season this year, 89% of the country is at high risk of veldfires compared to just over 30% last year, indicates the urgent need for caution.

Provinces such as Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Midlands are at huge risk of veldfires, which have been responsible for the widespread destruction of the country’s forests, pastures, human and wildlife. Such is the threat that even the country’s food security could be compromised as a result of the fires.

It is encouraging to note that government has approved the 2021 fire season veldfire management strategy, which has led to the adoption of various initiatives which include awareness campaigns on veldfire management.

The campaign has resulted in the setting up of fire committees and firefighting teams, fire prevention training and fireguard construction demonstrations.

It is easy to become complacent to the dangers of veldfires at a time when there is a stampede for the COVID-19 vaccine, given the spike in infections and deaths.

However, to do so will be perilous as the country’s fire season, which runs between July and October, sets in.

As commendable as the efforts by EMA have been to address the threat posed by veldfires, it will not bear much fruit if it is not supported by vigorous enforcement by various stakeholders which include government, police, farmers and the general public.

The police will help deter the wanton setting up of fires by arresting culprits who cause veldfires. Farmers could help by cutting grass which aids the rapid spread of veldfires or come together to create fireguards in their areas, among other measures.

The general public can also help by being responsible and avoid starting unnecessary fires as well as raise awareness among each other of the dangers of veldfires.

Fighting the scourge of veldfires ultimately is everyone’s responsibility.

