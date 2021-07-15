Electric vehicle manufacturer scores big on gender empowerment

By Business Reporter

Regional electric vehicle and green tech firm, Agilitee, has qualified as one of South Africa’s Top Gender Empowered Companies, making it to the scoreboard with other top empowerment brands in the country comprising top listed counters and other major businesses in both the private and public sectors.

With less than a year since its founding, the company qualified for the listing endorsed by Standard Bank Group with support from South Africa’s Commission for Gender Equality.

The Top Women Leaders 17th edition is South Africa’s leading gender empowerment brand celebrating public and private sector organizations for prioritizing empowerment as an integral part of their business strategies.

The listing came after months of rigorous research and benchmarking.

The criterion used for qualification includes a number of variables which are:- 20% of female ownership, shareholding or partnership, 20% female executive directors, 30% female employees, 10% female senior management, female-empowerment company policies and women focused skills development.

Agilitee will as a result get a Top Women Leaders Certificate & Badge that can be used on its online platforms including its website, social media and email signatures.

Agilitee prides itself for being the industry pioneer and the first African EV company to go to market, driving clean energy solutions and carbon reduction that will dominate in the next 10 years and more.

The company is pioneering research, importing, manufacturing, and franchising, licensing electric vehicle and ecosystems technology.

The firm last month, started installing 100 charging stations in South Africa.

