EDITORIAL COMMENT:Culture of torture, abductions needs to stop

THE history of torture in the Zimbabwe body politic has been too blatant to miss and at the centre of it has been the State, the current, former and departed leaders.

From the Gukurahundi atrocities that killed over

20 000 people in the 1980s, to Murambatsvina atrocities, the chaotic land reform programme and the never-ending cycle of election violence and lately the killing of civilians for exercising their right to protest, Zimbabwe has known little peace.

In fact, peace has been an occasional episode in the regular drama of pain, torture, abductions and even murder of perceived anti-government proponents.

Jestina Mukoko is one of the many victims of torture at the hands of State actors and her testimony is painful.

Discussing her ordeal with Alpha Media Holdings chairperson Trevor Ncube in the latest episode of In Conversation with Trevor, she points out that torture is one thing no one can recover from, because there are always reminders.

Mukoko was abducted from her Norton home in 2008 at the height of terrifying State fury targeting perceived anti-government elements.

Her heart-wrenching story at the hands of State agents reads similar to the abduction, torture, arrest and the continued harassment of Harare West Member of Parliament Joanah Mamombe together with two MDC Alliance youth assembly leaders, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, which started last year.

Many people have been tortured under a dispensation priding itself as new and that the use of terror to silence opposing voices is increasing under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is, in the least, extremely sad.

What is even more distressing is that there are individual names and institutions that keep on appearing in all dark episodes in Zimbabwe’s dirty past and present.

Mnangagwa is one of them.

But while this torture has been going on for ages now, spare a thought for the hundreds of victims and in the words of Mukoko 12 years after her abduction that: “When you go through such, you are wounded for life and you don’t heal.”

How many thousands have gone through this kind of torture at the hands of the regime and are wounded forever?

How many people are suffering emotionally from the deep wounds and what does that say about the perpetrators who continue their life as if nothing has happened? The perpetrators remain free and grow powerful by the day.

A new era for Zimbabwe can only begin with embracing each other and using our difference of opinions to develop the country, not entrenching dictatorships.

