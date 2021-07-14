Doctor up for fake laboratory tests

By Desmond Chingarande

Euro-Pacific 24 medical doctor Michael Mandaza has appeared in court on fraud charges after he allegedly produced falsified medical test reports. He is also facing money laundering.

Mandaza (43) was remanded in custody to tomorrow by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi for bail application.

It is alleged that Mandaza conducted fake laboratory tests to patients at his hospital, charging them US$60 per test when in fact, he does not own any laboratory, but was generating fake laboratory reports.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigators discovered a date stamp for the alleged fake laboratory tests, medical records of patients subjected to the fake tests, laptops and other digital devices that were used to generate the fake laboratory reports at the clinic.

It is alleged the purported results were printed on a letter head written Sampling Diagnostics indicating the referring doctor as Ministry of Health permanent secretary Jasper Chimedza.

The State alleges on the same laboratory results slips it is written that the results were prepared by one Martin Jones and Michael Chigwada who are not registered scientists in Zimbabwe.

Ephraim Zinyandu represented the state.

