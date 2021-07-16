Djokovic bids for Golden Slam

NOVAK Djokovic has confirmed he will “proudly” represent Serbia at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Serbian’s main rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as well as British duo Dan Evans and Jo Konta are among a host of names that have already pulled out of the Games.

The 34-year-old said he was “50-50” about competing in the Olympics at the weekend after winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final at Wimbledon.

But posting on Twitter, Djokovic confirmed: “I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics.’

Djokovic appeared hesitant to travel to Tokyo last week after admitting the news that fans would not be allowed to attend due to a rise in COVID-19 cases was playing on his mind.

“That was really disappointing to hear,” he said. “I also hear that there is going to be a lot of restrictions within the [athletes’] village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.

“I can’t even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I am limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well.” — Dailymail

