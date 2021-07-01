DeMbare edge Herentals

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . (0) 1

HERENTALS . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS consolidated their position at the top of Group 1 of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament with yet another professional performance to beat Herentals at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday.

It was not the prettiest of displays by the Harare giants, but a goal from substitute Albert Eonde on 75 minutes ensured that they got the job done.

The victory put the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side in a very comfortable position on the log standings with 14 points, six clear of nearest rivals Yadah.

Herentals finished the match a man shot after defender Derick Chitsanzara received a second yellow card in the 56th minute for a wild challenge on King Nadolo.

Ndiraya admitted that the performance was not very pleasing on the eye, but was happy with the team’s ability to grind a result, which put them closer to the quarter-finals.

“What is important is the three points that we got,” Ndiraya said.

“From the onset, our objective was to qualify for the quarter-finals and we have a good cushion. We have moved way above the other teams. Hopefully, we will qualify for the quarter-finals early than we had expected.”

Dynamos never really got out of the second gear and even after the Students were reduced to 10, they struggled to create meaningful chances.

“The boys did very well defensively. I’m worried that we were not fluid going forward. We didn’t take advantage of the counter-attacks which were on offer,” Ndiraya said.

“I was not quite impressed by the overall performance, but I’m happy with the effort which was put by the team. We must also bear in mind that we are coming from a break and that really took us some few steps back.

“Today, we were a bit slow, but I’m happy that under those circumstances we went on to keep a clean sheet and collected maximum points.”

Herentals played the match under protest after claiming that Dynamos had an ineligible player on their starting eleven.

The player in question is Jeansmith Mutudza, who is on loan from Herentals.

Herentals coach Mutiwekuziva claimed there was a clause in the loan contract which prohibited the midfielder from participating in a match against his parent club.

The misunderstanding led a brief delay to the start of the match.

Dynamos spokesperson Yvonne Mangunda refused to comment on the matter.

DeMbare’s Bill Antonio could have scored in the opening minute, but his shot from inside the box was pushed away by the goalkeeper.

The Prince Edward School student then had a goal disallowed for an offside in the first half, while Mutudza’s second half header was also flagged off.

Herentals enjoyed some periods in the game, but never really troubled Dynamos goalkeeper Tymon Mvula.

The only time when he was called to make a decent save was when Tino Benza breached the defence, but his shot was too close to the goalkeeper.

Herentals were punished for the miss when substitute Tinashe Makanda beat his marker before teeing up Eonde, who made no mistake from a few metres out.

Despite enjoying numerical advantage for the better part of the match, Dynamos never really took control.

In fact, it was the handicapped Students, who looked the more adventurous in the last moments of the game.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mvula, P Jaure, F Makarati (Mawadza, 67’), A Maliselo (T Makanda, 67’), K Nadolo (J Selemani, 85’), T Mavhunga, S Nyahwa, J Mutudza (T Chidhobha, 85’), B Antonio, D Temwanjira (A Eonde, 60’)

Herentals: F Kuchineyi, D Chitsanzara (redcard, 56’), Z Ruguchu, W Chimbetu, P Chota, K Dhlamini, S Murove (C Lumbelani, 84’), M Chimedza, I Benza (G Chinobva, 58’), B Majarira, T Benza

