Deco begins club-hunting

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors skipper Danny “Deco” Phiri, released by South African top side Lamontville Golden Arrows, has started club-hunting.

His manager Gibson Mahachi believes the former Chicken Inn midfielder still has what it takes to play at the top level.

Phiri (32), together with goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, were realised by Bafana Bes’thende.

Mahachi yesterday said there was something in the pipeline for the former Warriors captain, whose time at the South African club was marred by a nagging knee injury.

“I cannot say he was offloaded per se and it is not about the injury, but his contract ended and they (Golden Arrows) decided not to renew. We are looking at opportunities where we can place him. I believe he still has something to offer. We are already working on something and we will see what is going on,” Mahachi said.

Phiri suffered a career-threatening knee injury in August last year and doctors told him he would not play again, but bounced back after five months on the sidelines to see Abafana Bes’thende to the end of the season, where they ended on position four on the DStv Premiership

standings.

He spent five years at Golden Arrows, a club that he joined in 2016 from local side Chicken Inn.

He has also played for Bantu Rovers and Railstars.

Phiri was short of three matches to make it 100 for the South Africa side, whose coach Mandla Ncikazi has crossed the floor to giants Orlando Pirates and Lehlohonolo Seema is set to be announced the new coach.

At Arrows, he was with other Warriors such as Divine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa and Sibanda.

Lunga has joined champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while Mutizwa remains at Golden Arrows.

Sibanda signed for Golden Arrows as a free agent after impressing the South African outfit with his exploits for the Warriors at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but did not have much game time at the club following the rise of Sifiso Mlungwana, who was elevated from the side’s academy.

Elsewhere in South Africa, Warriors defender Onismor Basera is set to remain at SuperSport United, who released striker Evans Rusike.

Rusike is said to be moving to newly-promoted Sekhukhune United, home to goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and McClive Phiri, who make a return to the top league.

Kaizer Chiefs retain veteran former Warriors captain Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw