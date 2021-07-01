Deal Almost Done For Warriors Striker Rusike

An outgoing SuperSport United striker is set to remain in Gauteng in his next move with indications that he is closing in on a deal with a new club.

The Siya crew reported that striker Evans Rusike would not be staying with SuperSport United for next season.

The 31-year-old Zimbabwean player’s deal came to an end on Wednesday, and while Matsatsantsa had an option of two more years, the Tshwane outfit decided against exercising the option.

As reported by the Siya crew, Rusike has been in talks with potential suitors, and after being linked with a return to Maritzburg United, newly-promoted Sekhukhune United came knocking for his services.

As confirmed by sources in the know, a move to Babina Noko looks more likely for the forward for the team’s first top-flight season, with indications that a deal has been agreed to in principle between the parties. –SoccerLaduma

