DDF Perm Sec Jonga dies

By Newsday
- July 16, 2021

Online Reporter
The Permanent Secretary in Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) responsible for the District Development Fund, (DDF), James Jonga has died.

Conveying his condolence message, President Mnangagwa described Jonga as a diligent and competent senior civil servant who was a key player in rural infrastructural development programmes.

“The death of Cde James Jonga after a short illness was a tragic development indeed. He was the cutting edge of our rural infrastructure programme on which our rural transformation strategy revolved. From building Bridges and improving our rural feeder roads to sinking boreholes in historically neglected parts of our country. CDE Jonga led from the field, always ensuring set projects were completed on time.

My last encounter with him was in Chesa where I commissioned a key bridge which DDF he led, had completed, thus ensuring access to a key medical facility in the area,” Mnangagwa said.

Jonga has been accorded a state sponsored funeral.
Circumstances surrounding his death have not been availed.

