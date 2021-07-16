DDF Perm Sec Jonga dies

Online Reporter

The Permanent Secretary in Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) responsible for the District Development Fund, (DDF), James Jonga has died.

H.E. President @edmnangagwa condolence message following the death of Cde James Kenneth Jonga, the Permanent Secretary in charge of the District Development Fund in the Office of the President and Cabinet. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/bqBwWFHBuk — Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) July 16, 2021

Conveying his condolence message, President Mnangagwa described Jonga as a diligent and competent senior civil servant who was a key player in rural infrastructural development programmes.

ANOTHER HIGH PROFILE DEATH: We have lost Cde Jonga, Permanent Secretary in Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for the District Development Fund, DDF. Very sad!!! — Jamwanda (@Jamwanda2) July 16, 2021

“The death of Cde James Jonga after a short illness was a tragic development indeed. He was the cutting edge of our rural infrastructure programme on which our rural transformation strategy revolved. From building Bridges and improving our rural feeder roads to sinking boreholes in historically neglected parts of our country. CDE Jonga led from the field, always ensuring set projects were completed on time.

President @edmnangagwa mourns the passing on of Mr James Jonga, District Development Fund Permanent Secretary. A career civil servant who devoted his life to uplifting rural communities, Mr Jonga passed on yesterday. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ipF5QaqwKW — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) July 16, 2021

My last encounter with him was in Chesa where I commissioned a key bridge which DDF he led, had completed, thus ensuring access to a key medical facility in the area,” Mnangagwa said.

His Excellency President @edmnangagwa expresses his condolences over the death of Cde James Jonga. Cde Jonga has been granted State Assisted Funeral. pic.twitter.com/3dYJuel9Uf — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 16, 2021

Jonga has been accorded a state sponsored funeral.

Circumstances surrounding his death have not been availed.

