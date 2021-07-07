Daughter stabs dad in conjugal rights fight

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Marondera girl stabbed her father twice in a bid to rescue her mother who was under attack for failing to fulfil her conjugal rights.

Wadson Chitida, of Rusike 3 suburb, had allegedley assaulted his wife Prisca (36) after she refused him intimacy under the pretext that she was on her menstrual cycle, before her daughter Winnet (18) intervened and stabbed her father.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachi confirmed the incident.

“Love is kind, does not harm, but protects. Parents should develop respect for each other, especially where children are involved,” he said.

“Children should be self-controlled. Where there is a problem, they should involve third parties like the police, respected elder, relatives and community leaders.”

On July 6 at around 2:30am, Chitida arrived at home and demanded to be intimate with his wife.

It is reported that his wife told him that she was on her menstrual periods, resulting in a misunderstanding.

Chitida allegedly assaulted his wife with clenched fists several times.

His wife screamed for help, prompting her two daughters, Winnet and her juvenile sister, to come to rescue their

mother.

Prisca managed to escape to the dining room, but Chitida followed her and further assaulted her. The two girls tried to refrain their father, but failed.

Winnet allegedly took a kitchen knife and stabbed her father on the abdomen and shoulder.

Chitida sustained a deep cut and was rushed to Marondera General Hospital, where he was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare as his condition deteriorated.

Police also recovered the knife used in committing the crime before arresting the teenager for attempted murder.

