Darikwa signs new deal

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson hailed the ‘calmness’ of Tendayi Darikwa after securing his services for the next two years.

Darikwa joined Latics in January following his departure from Nottingham Forest, and was a mainstay in the second half of the campaign.

After making his debut in the 3-3 draw at Rochdale in January, the Zimbabwe international went on to make a further 25 league appearances as Latics won their fight against relegation.

And Richardson – who had previously worked with Darikwa at Chesterfield – was determined to retain his services as part of the rebuild under Phoenix 2021 Limited.

“I think he’s an excellent signing,” said the gaffer. “I’ve obviously worked with Tendayi over a few periods, and he brings a real calmness to the team.

“There are two characters to a footballer – one on the pitch and one in the changing rooms – and in my opinion, Tendayi is excellent in both.

“He sets standards in training for himself and others, and then on the pitch, the quality speaks for itself.”

The 29-year-old admitted his decision to stay was largely down to Richardson’s persuasive powers.

“I’m delighted to be back here at the football club,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time during the second half of last season when I joined. We’ve been speaking for a few weeks now, and I can’t wait to get going again.

“I’m really grateful to the manager for bringing me in, and giving me the opportunity to play football matches. Hopefully, I can continue that next season and we can be successful together.

“Leam was probably the main reason (to re-sign). As soon as he signed his deal last season, he outlined his plans for this year and it was something I wanted to be part of.

“I want to take this football club back to where it should be.” WiganToday

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw