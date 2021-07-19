Dancer Nyamakwenje calls for unity among female artistes

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

DANCER Lynsey Nyamakwenje (31) has said female creatives should unite and come up with initiatives that help in facilitating their upliftment as well as promoting participation of more women in the arts industry.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nyamakwenje said women in arts were as talented as men, but needed to create synergies.

“There is so much that female creatives can do when they come together. We are equally capable of doing what we set our minds on. Female creatives must create their own opportunities and not wait for one or two of us to be given a seat at the table,” she said.

While many have different perceptions towards female artists, Nyamakwenje believes that people should not be judged by character, but the work they parade.

“Female creatives have been labelled immoral because of a few individuals who got the spotlight for wrong things. Some think they are inferior in terms of skill and talent, but females are equally talented,” she said.

“One’s skill is not defined by her character and generalisation does not do justice to a group. I am happy that there is an increase in the number of females in the dance industry now than when I started.”

Nyamakwenje said collaborations and seminars were powerful tools in helping to grow talent.

“Working and connecting with other women in the industry on a project called Afrikan Lights meant to empower and educate African creatives has given me knowledge on how to move forward as a creative in this new digital norm,” she said.

“Collaboration gives hope and encourages artistes to persevere in these times, knowing that we can do it together.”

Nyamakwenje said she was open for collaborations driven by the need to uplift fellow creatives.

“I want to do the best I can to build my creative empire. I am determined to work with other women and motivate them to be the best, knowing that they are good enough and they do not have to seek validation from anyone,” she said.

“I am creating my own table and opportunities. I have already started working and collaborating with other female creatives. I work with Kudzanai Kandiwona, together we are called Sheroes and we have so many plans in the pipeline that will help us to reach our goals.”

