COVID-19 wreaks havoc in Murewa, Marondera farms

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc at farms in Murewa and Marondera where scores of farm workers have tested positive to the deadly respiratory disease.

Mashonaland East province COVID-19 updates by the Health ministry state that by July 4, more than 130 people had tested positive to the virus at Karimba Farm, outside Marondera.

“Seventy-six cases were identified from 284 suspected contacts at Karimba Farm, and the cumulative cases are now 135,” the statement read.

“From all the cases identified today, three were fully vaccinated, one received the first dose and the rest were not vaccinated.”

Marondera district development co-ordinator Clemence Masawi confirmed the spike in cases at the farm and urged people to be vigilant and avoid

gatherings.

In Murewa district, about 30% of people at Virginia Farm also tested positive to COVID-19, a situation that has caused panic in rural communities.

According to the Mashonaland East provincial COVID-19 July 4 update, of the 50 people that were tested for the virus at the farm, 20 tested positive.

Mashonaland East provincial medical director Paul Matsvimbo confirmed the developments.

“It is true that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a farm in Murewa. The farm is near Nhowe Mission Hospital,” Matsvimbo said.

Murewa is one of the districts in the province with the most active COVID-19 cases after recording 211 cases on Monday.

But Marondera district tops the list in terms of infections after recording 442 cases during the same period.

“As of Monday, a total of 474 healthcare workers in the province have been affected to date contributing 13% of the total number of cases. There are six re-infections among health workers. The province has two staff health workers who succumbed to COVID-19,” the statement read.

The province has been hit by institutionalised COVID-19 cases, and among them is Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic, which closed its doors after lecturers and students contracted the respiratory disease.

Other rural areas in the country that have experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases are Hurungwe and Mhondoro.

Follow Jairos on Twitter @jairossaunyama

