ConCourt reserves judgment in Zuma’s rescission bid

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.

He’s served five days of a 15-month sentence so far for contempt of court for snubbing the state capture commission after being ordered to give evidence by the court.

ConCourt Justice Chris Jafta on Zuma Imprisonment says Sisi Khampepe acted inappropriately and unlawfully by sentencing Pres Jacob Zuma to prison as his case was a Civil contempt which does not lead to a conviction, but civil remedies. Convictions are solely for criminal contempt pic.twitter.com/0418ba0SN6 — Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) July 13, 2021

The arrest of an octogenarian is not in the best interest of justice. This was among the arguments offered by Zuma’s legal team and others who support the former leader.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana, who joined the case as a friend of the court in support of Zuma, has argued the court’s majority decision was just about sending a clear message to the public.

Jafta further stated that Khampepe's judgement violated President Zuma's human right enshrined in constitution on section 35(3) and said "Motion proceedings are not a trial, you can't be detained without a trial, there wasn't a trial" 2nd error on Zuma's imprisonment judgement pic.twitter.com/qgJWiouzOY — Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) July 13, 2021

“This court must do that which it considers to be in the interest of justice. Is it in the interest of justice for this court to punish an octogenarian for having snubbed it?” he asked.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing the state capture commission, said Zuma deliberately ignored the court.

Everything that needed to be said was said yesterday to convince the justices of the Concourt to rescind their Jail Without Trial decision, reaffirm the Supremacy of the Constitution and FREE PRESIDENT ZUMA so that he can return to his family.#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/vs5kKXY8mm — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 13, 2021

He added that Zuma left the court no choice and the decision to go to jail was completely his.

“When I began my submissions, I started by reminding everyone that Mr Zuma has always held the keys to his own prison door, which he could use by the simple act of tendering to comply not on his terms, but on the terms that have been prescribed by this court,” the advocate said.

Asks @LukhonaMnguni: "You do support the free Jacob Zuma campaign?" Replies Magashule: "Of course," he says adding that Zuma was not treated fairly. "This [Zuma] is one of the people who fought for this freedom…"#POWERTalk pic.twitter.com/lTRUO5Av34 — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) July 13, 2021

The ex-president’s legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu has argued the constitution rules supreme, even over the apex court. – Eyewitness

