Classifieds.co.zw launches Whatsapp bot

Staff writer

Zimbabwe’s leading technology group, Webdev has launched a new App Classifieds Chat Bot which allows users to search products and services with numbered menu options.

As costs of doing business using data in Zimbabwe continue to soar, the App enhances product accessibility using the Whatsapp Bundle instead of Data Bundles.

Launching the product, the company said that in the last few months it had been working on improving the product to ensure a seamless integration between the marketplace and Whatapp which comes with a number of exciting options such as instant notification of latest products and services ranging from Property Sales & Rentals ,Cars & Vehicle and Building Supplies.

“You can find what you are looking for through your preferred simple channel of Whatsapp with minimum data costs. In the last few months, we have been working to improve our product and service and we believe that the chat bot will help our clients enjoy a better experience with classifieds.co.zw,” Webdev said.

To access the service, WhatsApp users can save the number (+263 8644309906) to their phone contacts, then text the word ‘Menu’ in a WhatsApp message to begin. The bot will then respond with various prompts to select from.

“The App will bridge the gap between sellers and buyers within the app. This complements the strong search position of classifieds.co.zw on all goods and services :(Currently #1 on major search engines that is,Google, Yahoo and Bing). Data bundles are way too expensive and therefore prohibitive when it comes to online search. Users who have saved the number (2638644309906) will also be able to check out for the latest product or service within a selected category.” the firm said.

Webdev runs the largest online marketplace in Zimbabwe ,classifieds.co.zw

