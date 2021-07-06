‘Chronic patients defaulting due to poverty’

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

MORE than 20% of the rural population in Zimbabwe, which suffers from chronic illnesses such as HIV, hypertension, diabetes, asthma and arthritis, is reportedly defaulting on medication due to high costs.

This was revealed in the recently published 2021 Rural Livelihoods Assessment-Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac) report which states that economic difficulties in the country has affected access to medicines.

“The main reasons for missing medication were that it was too expensive (64,4 % ), not having the required currency to purchase (7,4%) and lack of transport to go and collect the drugs (6,3%),” the report read.

Health expert Mandisa Nyoni said the COVID-19-induced lockdown had seen many people losing their sources of income, which made it difficult to access medication whose prices are now out of reach of many.

“Many people lost their jobs and they can no longer afford purchasing medication, at the same time the government does not cater for those in dire need, hence we have a huge chunk of people defaulting,” Nyoni said.

“In most cases, a diabetic person, who also has hypertension has a high likelihood of defaulting on their medication twice. This usually results in strokes, and decomposition of body tissues due to obstructed circulation of blood or other

infections.”

Nyoni also said COVID-19-induced lockdowns had resulted in several people failing to travel to collect their medication.

“These people can also suffer from various complications; hence it is advisable that they religiously take their medication. However, it is sad that most of them are ailing in poverty and cannot afford this.

“There is also a transport challenge these days, especially after the ban of public transporters which means someone in a rural area cannot travel 30km to a nearest clinic to collect their medication and this results in patients defaulting on medication,” she said.

