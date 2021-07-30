Chiwenga mourns Haritatos

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

VICE-PRESIDENT and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga has sent a condolence message to Agriculture deputy minister Vangelis Haritatos following the death of his mother Angela Haritatos.

Angela (59) succumbed to COVID-19-related complications on Wednesday, 18 days after her husband, Peter (77), a former legislator and liberation war hero, also succumbed to the virulent disease.

“It is saddening that the country continues to lose people due to COVID-19-related complications,” Chiwenga said in a statement.

“The passing on of Mrs Angela Haritatos is yet another grim reminder to all of us the unprecedented threat posed to humanity by this COVID-19 pandemic. Mrs Angela Haritatos was an embodiment of fortitude and a sanctuary of humility as she ably rallied behind her late husband in serving the nation,” he said.

Vangelis said his mother was kind to her associates.

“I always knew that life comes to an end, but for me to lose you both in just 18 days is something I never once thought would happen,” he posted on Facebook.

“You were the most amazing mother a son could have ever asked for. You were so kind, caring and so loving to everyone who came into contact with you. You looked after dad so well on earth. Thank you so much mama. May your soul rest in eternal peace right next to dad.”

