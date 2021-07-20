Chiredzi paramount chief dies

Online Reporter

CHIREDZI paramount Chief Tshovani, born Hlaisi Mundau, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications in Triangle this morning.

Chief Tshovani dies‼️ Long-serving Chiredzi paramount chief, Chief Tshovani has succumbed to Covid-19-related complications this morning. Chief Tshovani (75), born Hlaisi Mundau died this morning at Colin Saunders Hospital in Triangle.

1/ pic.twitter.com/GUIrRHWA36 — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) July 20, 2021

Tshovani was the longest-serving traditional leader in Masvingo province after being bestowed in 1995.

Decorated military commander dies‼️ Decorated military commander, Brigadier-General Fidelis Satuku (Retired), has died, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced in a statement. He was 64.

1/ pic.twitter.com/J0WokfW7cH — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) July 20, 2021

In a related development, Zimbabwe National Army’s retired brigadier-general Fidelis Satuku also died of kidney failure at a military hospital in Mutare.

More to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw