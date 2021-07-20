Chiredzi paramount chief dies

Online Reporter
CHIREDZI paramount Chief Tshovani, born Hlaisi Mundau, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications in Triangle this morning.
Chief Tshovani (75), born Hlaisi Mundau died this morning at Colin Saunders Hospital in Triangle.
Tshovani was the longest-serving traditional leader in Masvingo province after being bestowed in 1995.
Decorated military commander, Brigadier-General Fidelis Satuku (Retired), has died, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced in a statement.
He was 64.
In a related development, Zimbabwe National Army’s retired brigadier-general Fidelis Satuku also died of kidney failure at a military hospital in Mutare.
