Chiredzi paramount chief dies

By Newsday
- July 20, 2021

CHIREDZI paramount Chief Tshovani, born Hlaisi Mundau, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications in Triangle this morning.

Tshovani was the longest-serving traditional leader in Masvingo province after being bestowed in 1995.

In a related development, Zimbabwe National Army’s retired brigadier-general Fidelis Satuku also died of kidney failure at a military hospital in Mutare.

