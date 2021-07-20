Chirambadare resurfaces at lowly SA side

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORGOTTEN former Warriors winger Edmore Chirambadare has resurfaced at South Africa’s GladAfrica Championship side, Pretoria Callies.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker, together with former Zambian international forward Collins Mbesuma, headline a cast of new acquisitions at the ambitious Pretoria-based side.

According to South African online publication FarPost, most of the players joining Callies were offered short-term deals.

“On-loan Mamelodi Sundowns player Siyanda Nyanga and Augustine Mahlonoko, who is on loan from Baroka, is also part of the team.

“Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare has also joined the ambitious first division side,” FarPost reported.

The 29-year-old is already part of the Pretoria Callies squad, which is on a pre-season tour in Limpopo, where it will take on Marumo Gallants, Baroka, Black Leopards and Venda Football Academy in friendly matches.

For him, this is an opportunity to attempt a relaunch of his ailing career having failed to settle at one club since being cut loose by Kaizer Chiefs

in 2018

Chirambadare previously played for Maccabi, Real Kings in the GladAfrica Championship, but there has been no luck for the left-footed winger, who has been more of a nomad since his divorce with Kaizer Chiefs.

His brief stints in the South African first division team hardly made an impact in his bid to turn around the ailing fortunes.

