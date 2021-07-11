Chinamasa involved in an accident

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa was involved in accident just after Rusape after he allegedly rammed into truck carrying scrap metal.

Zanu PF sources told Newsday that the accident happened in around 6:45 pm yesterday.

No serious injuries were recorded but Chinamasa is said to have complained of chest pains. He was taken to Rusape Hospital but was transferred to a private hospital in Harare.

“It’s true comrade Chinamasa was involved in an accident at 12 kilometre peg after Rusape, before tollgate. He was rushed to Rusape Hospital and transferred to Harare as he was complaining of chest pains,” said the source.

“Chinamasa was driving the party vehicle but l think he is recovering well,” said another source.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincil chairman Mike Madiro was among party officials who rushed to see Chinamasa after the accident. He, however, was not reachable for comment.

Police declined to comment

