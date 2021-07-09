Chimonyo declared national hero

Online Reporter

THE late Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Edzayi Chimonyo has been declared national hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the national hero conferment during a visit to the late commander’s Greystone Park, Harare, home this afternoon to pay his condolences.

The President @edmnangagwa said Lt Gen Chimonyo had been accorded National Hero status & will be interred at the national shrine on a date to be advised. The President first met Cde Chimonyo in Mozambique in 1977 & since then worked together for the liberation of Zimbabwe. … — Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) July 9, 2021

More details to follow…

