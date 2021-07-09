Chimonyo declared national hero

By Newsday
- July 9, 2021

Online Reporter 
THE late Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Edzayi  Chimonyo has been declared national hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the national hero conferment during a visit to the late commander’s Greystone Park, Harare, home this afternoon to pay his condolences.

More details to follow…

