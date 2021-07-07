CBZ Bank launches CBZ Tap to Pay and Win Promotion

CBZ Bank announced the launch of CBZ Tap to Pay and Win promotion. The promotion seeks to build the habit of CBZ clients utilising the contactless option instead of swiping. Contactless Payment service enables clients with CBZ contactless debit cards to transact on CBZ Point of Sale (POS) devices by holding the card in front of the payment device instead of swiping and inserting. Contactless payment is convenient, smart, fast and secure.

The promotion is running from 1 July 2020 to 31 August 2021.

In the CBZ Tap to Pay and Win Promotion, there are weekly draws where 5 randomly selected winners will receive ZWL5,000 cash prizes. There will be the grand-prize draw at the end of the promotion where 3 lucky clients will walk away with ZWL25,000, ZWL15,000 and ZWL10,000 cash prizes respectively. CBZ Clients must tap their Contactless debit cards on CBZ Point of Sale (POS) machine to purchase goods at any retail outlet for them to get an entry into the draw.

CBZ Bank has been deliberately encouraging its clients to utilise digital channels which is a good initiative in light of Covid 19 regulations where unnecessary movement of people is discouraged. CBZ clients can perform most of their transactions through CBZ Touch and internet Banking.

