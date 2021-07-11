Campaign to improve youth lives launches

BY SHARON SIBINDI

A new kid on the block, Executive Media, Arts & Technology has launched a social media campaign dubbed #I-INVEST IN aimed at improving the lives of the youths by providing key developmental platforms to nurture untapped talent through community involvement at all levels.

The organisation’s deputy president on policy and administration, Mollet Ndebele told NewsDay Life & Style that the #I-INVEST IN campaign aims at prioritising the arts and culture, sport, media and technology industries in various economic platforms.

“The campaign is a tool for advocating for equal treatment of all sectors, platform creation for showcasing skills and talent, helping new artistes gain ground and therefore exposing them to a huge market for their respective areas of influence,” she said.

“Lack of motivation made us to do this project, there is lack of inspiration in the future of the arts industry in Zimbabwe and Africa. Lack of motivation in the future of the sports industry in Zimbabwe and Africa, lack of motivation in the future of the media and technology industries in Zimbabwe and Africa.”

Ndebele said their mission is to coordinate arts, culture, sport, media and technology initiatives to create sustainable opportunities for various groups of people to contribute towards socio-economic development.

“The campaign is purely non-profit. Participants will get involved for the purposes of giving back to the community and being key socio-economic drivers that play important roles in transforming, and modelling a better environment that prioritises the arts, culture, sport, media and technology industries,” she said.

“We have a number of potential youths talented in Arts, Culture and Sport, but lack of meaningful resources demotivates youths in partaking in the activities.”

Dube said issues of delinquency behavior among youths also stirred them to drive the investors, policy makers and other key players to prioritise arts, sport, culture and technology towards economic growth in Zimbabwe.

“We saw youths and other people in our community indulging in drugs, girls selling their bodies to generate income to support their families since most of the households are child-headed families,” she said.

“The campaign will take place on social media and allow youths, the community at large, to share views and ideas among other sources that will be available in those various communities.”

