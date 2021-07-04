Call for public nominations for Zec posts

BY VANESSA GUZHA

PARLIAMENT has called on the public to nominate two people to fill the posts of commissioners for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) whose contracts are set to expire on August 31 this year.

The two outgoing commissioners are Qhubani Moyo and Emmanuel Magande.

In a statement yesterday, legal think-tank Veritas said the two Zec commissioners were still eligible for re-appointment for a second term through the normal process of appointing commissioners.

But last week, Moyo told NewsDay that he was not interested in renewing his term as a Zec commissioner.

The closing date for submission of nominations is July 16 at 4:30pm.

“All nominations will be considered by Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (SROC), which is mandated by sections 237 and 238 of the Constitution which states that candidates would be appointed by the President to serve as members of Zec as provided for in chapter 12 of the Constitution,” Veritas said in a statement yesterday.

“The SROC will then conduct public interviews of prospective candidates on a date to be advised to the public, and then prepare a list of not fewer than three nominees for submission to the President.”

From the list which would be submitted to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, he would then make the two appointments.

Some of the functions of Zec include preparing, conducting and supervising elections and referendums, and ensuring that they are conducted efficiently, freely, fairly and transparently in accordance with the law.

