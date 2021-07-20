Byo singer warns people about the second-coming of Jesus

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

BULAWAYO- BASED up-and-coming gospel singer Lindani Ndlovu (34) popularly known as Lindsay Lee in music circles recently launched her new single titled Tamirira/Silindile that warns people about the second-coming of Jesus.

“Through the song Tamirira/Silindile I just want to set an alert alarm to the world that Jesus is coming and they should fix their eyes on him and be saved. It is a song that speaks about rapture,” she said.

“The song is receiving positive response from the audiences. Before this new track I did two tracks Corona Wanzayi Nyasha and No to Drugs.

Ndlovu said she chose to sing gospel music as her strength lies in ministering through music.

“I grew up in a family of Christians and started singing when I was very young in church and at my school. I then met Minister Donmas, the manager of Greater Trumpet music, who then trained me to be a musician,” she said.

“Music reaches out to people fast and ministers directly into their hearts and souls. That is where my strength and through singing I can reach out to the lost.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ndlovu said she has not stopped writing songs and has resorted to online platforms to launch new music.

“Although the music industry has been greatly affected by COVID- 19, God continues to give us wisdom as his vessels. He makes a way where there seems to be no way, I have managed to write 20 songs and released three tracks,” she said.

Ndlovu said her wish is to perform with the greatest singers in the gospel industry.

“I was inspired by my lovely ministers Nompumelelo Bhebhe and Takusure Zama, their worship , Ellard and Sharon from and one day I would love to share the stage and perform with them,” she said.ENDS

