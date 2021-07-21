Buoyant Sables seek more clinical edge

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

DESPITE hardly breaking sweat in Sunday’s 101-3 destruction of Burkina Faso, the Sables will look to match their opponent’s physicality with improved execution when they meet the battered West Africans in the second Rugby Africa Pool D match at Old Georgians Sports Club today.

The Sables underlined their intention of qualifying for the World Cup in three decades after brushing aside the challenge of Burkina Faso in a 16-try fest in the opening match between the two sides four days ago.

Although the Sables are now guaranteed to qualify for next year’s knockout stages of the World Cup qualifiers as pool winners, head coach Brendan Dawson is not resting on his laurels after challenging his charges to develop a clinical edge ahead of tougher battles.

“What’s important is to make sure that we stick to our patterns and structure which I think we did fairly well which made us to be able to get to a 101 points,” he said.

“What we want to achieve now is a lot more accuracy and being a lot more clinical in our operation and final decision-making. We want to stick to our patterns and be a lot more accurate and clinical because I felt that we were not 100% accurate in the first game.”

Dawson has rung changes to his team for today’s clash after bringing in eight new faces to the starting XV as he continues his search for winning combinations.

Three of the changes are injury inspired, with the experienced duo of captain Hilton Mudariki and hooker Simba Mandioma unavailable due to hip injuries, while fullback Martin Mangongo suffered a neck injury.

Such is the depth in the Sables squad that the technical team has the luxury of resting the exciting open side flank Blithe Mavesere, who is set to join his new teammates at Sharks in South Africa after tomorrow’s encounter.

Sables team to face Burkina Faso

Tyran Fagan, 2. Royal Mwale, 3. Cleopas Kundiona, 4. Sean Beevor, 5. David Makamba, 6. Godfrey Muzanargwo, 7. Tonderai Chiwambutsa, 8. Aiden Burnett, 9. Dudley White-Sharpley, 10. Riaan O’Neill, 11. Matthew McNab, 12. Takudzwa Chieza, 13. Shayne Makombe, 14. Brendon Mudzekenyedzi, 15. Brendon Mandivenga

Replacements: 16. Deanne Makoni, 17. Doug Juszczyk, 18. Bornwell Gwinji, 19. Biselele Tshamala, 20. Keith Chiwara, 21. Shingirai Katsvere, 22. Marcus Nel, 23. Sebastian Roche

