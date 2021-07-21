Broadcaster Gudhlanga succumbs to COVID-19

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

Television and radio broadcaster Tawanda Gudhlanga has died.

He was 41.

His former radio station, Classic 263, confirmed that he succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

He was now YaFM general manager in Zvishavane.

“Today is a dark day for us at @classic263, waking up to the passing on of Tawanda Gudhlanga has been really hard. We know he touched us at the studios and all our listeners in different ways. May God give us strength as we face this great loss,” Classic 263 tweeted.

Gudhlanga was well-known for presenting a number of current affairs programmes on State broadcaster, ZBC-TV.

He also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on Spot FM such as The Morning Grill and The Daily Dose.

When Spot FM rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted shows such as Random Chat and Classic Jam Session.

In 2017, Gudhlanga won the National Arts Merit Awards for outstanding radio journalist.

He is survived by wife and five children .

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

