Bosso target more revenue streams

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AS the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bite, Highlanders are targeting to establish business partnerships in effort to ease off their financial woes.

With the Chibuku Super Cup suspended for the second time this year after only a few games were played in empty stadiums, the Bulawayo giants have this year struggled to pay their players, technical and office

staff.

They have made deliberate efforts to open more revenue streams to cushion themselves against the effects of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the Bulawayo football giants unveiled their latest partners, a local company Bonique Perfumes, which produces cosmetic products, and the two have agreed that for each of the Highlanders-branded products sold, the club is entitled to 20% of the proceeds.

Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo revealed at the launch that as part of their strategic plans, they were targeting a number of partnerships.

“This (Bonique partnership) is not a new approach. Like we have always said that we have a strategic plan that is in place. Part of that strategic plan is that Highlanders has to grow a basket of partners on board. We welcome Bonique on board as they are now officially licensed to produce and sell Highlanders’ branded cosmetics,” he said.

The company director Blessings Marangwanda said he had a passion for football and a huge understanding of the idea of these partnerships more than any other club in the country.

“We decided to partner Highlanders because we realised that as a company, every product that is bought by our customers must benefit football,”he said.

“We thought of partnering Highlanders because we think with their fan base, they are the best.”

Other Highlanders partners include Nyaradzo, Arenel, Sanctuary Insurance and Eyethu Fruit and Veg.

Last year, after losing the NetOne sponsorship, Highlanders relied mostly on donations from well-wishers.

