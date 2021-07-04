Becky launches foundation

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Bekezela “Becky” Dube of Becky Casting Agency is set to launch a foundation in her rural home of Matobo district, Matabeleland South province.

The eponymous Becky Foundation will assist the less privileged members of society and help to improve their social lives, Becky Casting Agency’s spokesperson Mthabisi Tshuma said.

“Focus will be on helping communities in different areas in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It is against this background that the Becky Foundation aims at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are recognised globally and are regarded as essential to the future sustainability of our world,” he said.

“In that light, the official launch has been slated for Matobo district in Matabeleland South province of Zimbabwe in August. Planned for the day is the handout of food hampers and sanitary pads to girls and the elderly. This is part of moving in to achieve SDG1-3 which are namely, (i) No Poverty, (ii) Zero Hunger, (iii) Good Health and Well-being.”

Becky said the foundation was her way of giving back to the society which raised her.

“I thank God for such a milestone achievement. I hope to make this initiative an annual event, where we will be going around different rural communities around Zimbabwe and South Africa giving to the less privileged,” she said.

“On August 21, we are organising a charity event in Matobo, where we will donate food hampers to the elderly and vulnerable girls who are also set to receive sanitary pads, a challenge which has seen many drop out of school.

“We remain hopeful that the COVID-19 measures put in place by the government will have eased in order to successfully host the event.”

Becky said the day, which is inspired by the need to preserve one’s African roots, will have a strict dress code of traditional wear and will feature performances from traditional dance groups as part of the entertainment.

“On the day, we will also have different Zimbabwean celebrities from all parts of the country as well as local traditional leaders gracing the event,” she said.

