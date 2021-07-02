Bangladesh star uncertain for Zim Test

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal’s participation in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe is at risk as he still hasn’t completely recovered from a knee injury.

Tamim is currently in Harare with the national team as a member of the 18-man squad for the only Test of the tour, which will begin on July 7.

But the opener is still feeling the effects of a knee injury, which worsened during his time with the Prime Bank Cricket Club in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League.

Tamim played through the pain in the initial stage of the league but eventually, the pain became too much and as per Bangladesh Cricket Board medical team’s suggestion he took his name out of the Super League round to heal up before the Zimbabwe series.

But the chief physician of BCB Debashis Chowdhury said on Thursday that Tamim still hasn’t recovered completely and if the pain sustains the opener will have to sit out the Test match which will take place at the Harare Sports Club ground.

‘Tamim Iqbal has been suffering from a knee injury since DPL. We suggested him to rest for 15 days. It has been 13 days since his injury but he still hasn’t healed up. So we have suggested extending his rest period,’ Debashis told New Age.

Debashis, however, didn’t completely discard his chance of playing the Test and said that Tamim is allowed to train with the team as long as he doesn’t feel the pain.

’It doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be on bed rest. He will go to the field for practice. If he feels okay then there is no issue but if he doesn’t then the rest period will continue up to the Test series.’

Meanwhile, the Tigers began their training in Harare one day after landing in Harare on Tuesday night and also after all members of the Bangladesh contingent tested negative in the Covid-19 test.

The players will play three one-day international and Twenty20s after the lone Test match and will have to stay inside a bio-secure bubble for the entire duration of the tour. NewAge

