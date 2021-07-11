Arts council mourns Imbube singer

LOCAL arts mother body National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has joined the arts fraternity and nation at large to mourn the death of Ephraim Sithole, one of the founding members of Victoria Falls-based Imbube outfit Amazulu Cultural Ensemble.

Sithole who was also a lead vocalist in the eight-member male group died at the age of 47 on Wednesday in Bulawayo.

NACZ director Nicholas Moyo in a statement said Sithole and his colleagues managed to establish themselves as a vibrant music and dance ensemble which has matured and garnered much respect in the Imbube acapella music sub-genre.

“Based in Victoria Falls, Ephraim and Amazulu Cultural Ensemble entertained many local and international hotel guests with their acapella music and interactive drumming,” Moyo said.

“With Ephraim on the lead vocals, the group recorded one album On Our Own which

featured the hit single In the jungle that enjoyed local and international radio airplay.

“Amazulu Cultural Ensemble headlined many local and international shows including Miss Zimbabwe pageant, Friday Live at Amakhosi, Music Crossroads Competition, National Art Merit Awards (Nama) and various local galas.”

Moyo said with the group, Sithole toured the United Kingdom (2004) Swaziland (2005) and South Africa (2006).

“Sithole’s vocal abilities were one of the key factors that led the group to bag

a contract to entertain guests at the world-famous Boma Restaurant at the Victoria Falls

Safari Lodge which ran from 1995 to 2012 and a Nama award,” he said.

As NACZ we mourn with the entire Imbube family for the loss of Ephraim, the voice of

Amazulu. May His Soul Rest in peace.

Sithole will be buried in Bulawayo on Saturday and mourners are gathered at House number 1774 in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

