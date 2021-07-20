Another witness exonerates ZETDC officials

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A STATE witness in the trial of two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) executives accused of corruptly awarding a US$3,5 million smart meter tender yesterday questioned why the duo was being prosecuted when the power utility was getting revenue from the project.

The two ZETDC executives, Freeman Chikonzo and Leonard Chisina, are being accused of corruptly awarding a tender to supply smart meters to Farai Jere’s Helcraw Investment.

The witness, Frederick Mafoko, who is ZETDC distribution service manager, was giving evidence before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Mafoko said the power utility did not suffer any prejudice as it received what it paid for and was getting revenue from the smart meters that were supplied by Jere’s company.

“If someone said ZETDC suffered prejudice, I don’t know, but I cannot say that because we received what we paid for,” he said, adding that no fraudulent activities were done by the accused persons.

“What I know is, some of the meters are installed in households and are in use and they are working properly. I think the organisation is getting some value for its money.”

On Tuesday, another State witness Julius Mapipi, who went with the three accused persons to the United Kingdom to source for the meters, also told the court that he was not forced to sign for the factory acceptance test results, as the documents were machine-generated and could not be manipulated.

Four State witnesses are set to testify in the matter.

Gofa postponed the matter to August 16 for continuation of trial.

