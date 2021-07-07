Another horror crash claims three

By Newsday
- July 7, 2021

By Online Reporter

Three people died while 18 others were seriously injured when a Toyota Granvia vehicle burst a tyre and veered off the road along the Bulawayo – Victoria Falls highway today, police have confirmed.

“The ZRP reports that a fatal RTA occurred at the 70km peg along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road (today) killing three people on the spot and injuring 18 others when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered of the road,” ZRP said in a statement.

This came hardly two days after another horrendous crash involving a Toyota Granvia which burst a tyre and crushed into an oncoming Toyota Wish claiming 20 people on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Monday accident has risen to 22.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *