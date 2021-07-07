Another horror crash claims three

By Online Reporter

Three people died while 18 others were seriously injured when a Toyota Granvia vehicle burst a tyre and veered off the road along the Bulawayo – Victoria Falls highway today, police have confirmed.

The ZRP reports that a fatal RTA occurred at the 70km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 07/07/21, killing three people on the spot and injuring 18 others when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered of the road. More details to follow.

“The ZRP reports that a fatal RTA occurred at the 70km peg along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road (today) killing three people on the spot and injuring 18 others when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered of the road,” ZRP said in a statement.

1/3 The ZRP confirms that 20 people have died when a Toyota Granvia which was travelling from Masvingo towards Zvishavane burst a tyre, veered onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane which was coming from Zvishavane direction. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 5, 2021

This came hardly two days after another horrendous crash involving a Toyota Granvia which burst a tyre and crushed into an oncoming Toyota Wish claiming 20 people on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Monday accident has risen to 22.

Meanwhile, the ZRP confirms that the death toll in the RTA which occurred at 61km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 05/07/21 is now 22. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 7, 2021

