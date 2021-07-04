Advantages of visiting online betting site 1xBet

the convenience of bettors, the 1xBet bookmaker offers viewing of broadcasts of sports matches, within which it accepts bets. There are even broadcasts on the online betting site 1xBet site that cannot be found on other resources. Therefore, registration on the site will come in handy even if you are not actively placing bets.

Unlike other bookmakers that offer to watch broadcasts directly on the bookmaker’s website, you don’t even need to have a positive account balance to watch sports competitions. In addition, it is not even necessary to register on the site. It is enough to go to the site, find the match you want, check if the bookmaker offers a video, and start watching.

The 1xBet online betting site broadcasts the video that does not have lags, unlike other sites on the Internet that offer viewing of sports events. Consequently, players watch matches online and place bets based on what they see.

Bet live stream on 1xBet platform: how to find

A separate category has not been created for broadcasts on 1xBet, but it is not difficult to find the video of the desired match. Go to the event of your interest and make bet live stream on 1xBet platform: pay attention to the upper block, or rather, to its right side. This part is represented as a symbol in the shape of a square with a triangle inside. Hovering over it with the mouse, you will see the word «broadcast».

Click on this icon, and a new block appears on the right. Then it will only be necessary to observe the events on the bet live streams on 1xBet platform, adjusting, if necessary, personal settings. For example, change the audio level of a video, as well as switch between view modes in a small window and full screen.

What events are on at the 1xBet site

You can find broadcasts of any sports, even not the most popular ones, for example:

darts;

floorball;

netball;

or snooker.

At the same time, it cannot be said that the 1xbet.com/en/live/ is capable of organizing broadcasting for any sporting event. Sometimes matches are on without a video picture, and the user has no guarantees that a particular match can be watched live.

A reliable and easy way to keep abreast of what kind of match can be watched in video format is to check the live stream by going to the event page on the bookmaker’s website. And if you’re lucky, you can even watch the events of the game, while placing a bet at 1xBet on the same match.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw