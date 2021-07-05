5 Best ways to double your website traffic in 1 week

In a technologically driven world where most businesses are competing to rank the highest on popular search engines such as Google, each business must have a dedicated strategy to not only boost their website traffic but remain at the top of their game.

Website traffic is the lifeblood of each online business despite its size, sector, or nature of business. The more visitors you can draw to your website, the more potential customers are viewing your products and services.

Subsequently, the more people you can ensure see your business, the more sales you can generate. There is truly little explanation needed with regards to why you should have conceited efforts directed at increasing website traffic. However, we are here to explore the “how”.

The importance of online marketing strategies

Having a solid marketing strategy is a crucial foundation for any online business. An effective digital marketing strategy refers to a set of plans or blueprints in achieving long-term business goals by using digital media.

This is one step in ensuring consistent website traffic and it should not be disregarded or underestimated.

You must have a clear objective and ensure that it is specific, relevant, measurable, realistic, and that it can be achieved in a timely manner. The audience persona of your website refers to the rough profile of your target customers and it must contain both quantitative and qualitative data.

To ensure that your website has an effective marketing strategy, you will need the relevant tools, brand awareness, and engagement. Your focus should not be on being cost-effective in increasing your website traffic, but on being profit-efficient, and this must be reflected in your strategies.

Your foundation, associated with your online marketing, is crucial for the following reasons:

There are more customers online, with statistics pointing towards more than 4.2 billion people that are active on the internet.

It creates a two-way communication avenue between you and your customers.

An effective online marketing strategy personalises the experience of your audience.

It allows for you to drive quality traffic. Quality must always be a focal point above quantity.

Through this, you can easily increase the visibility that your online business has.

You can easily multitask as it gives you significant amounts of versatility and flexibility.

Lastly, remember that your competitors are also using online marketing strategies and you do not want to be left behind.

How to double your website traffic in a week

Target topics that have search traffic potential

Apart from “word of mouth” this is another way to double your website traffic as it can generate hundreds of new visitors every month. Search engine optimisation (SEO) is one of the most effective ways to achieve results which are consistent, long-term, and long lasting.

If you can ensure that your Google rankings are high, you can generate passive organic traffic to your site and by making use of high-volume, low-competition keywords, you can easily double your website traffic.

You can use keyword explorer software to receive analytics on the rankings of different keywords. By incorporating these keywords into relevant content on your website, you will start boosting your website traffic as you rank higher in search results.

Repurpose content on other channels

Many businesses are repurposing existing content on other channels, such as YouTube to generate more website traffic. This allows for users to view your content on other channels, and it directs them back to your website.

Other channels that you can consider which will increase your website traffic include, but is not limited to:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Use influencer Marketing

Statistically speaking, by 2022, there would have been more than 15 billion US Dollars allocated towards influencer marketing. The reason for this is that influencer marketing campaigns have already proven to drive ROI in terms of brand awareness as well as traffic and sales.

This can easily be done in a variety of ways including reaching out to bloggers and the press (Outreach). It involves creating a database of people who can frequently write about your niche such as journalists, bloggers, and other businesses, allowing you to build strategic relationships with them.

Social media platforms such as Twitter have become increasingly popular to pitch ideas to publishers and to discover quote requests.

Update outdated content on your website

SEO is not something that you can do once expecting that it will ensure consistent traffic or higher ranking on Google. Even if your business already ranks well for target keywords, there are many competitors who will attempt to “steal” the top rank on various Google search results.

It is also likely that Google will demote your rankings if your website content is outdated. This means that you must make a conceited effort in keeping your content updated, relevant, and worthy of a higher ranking.

To find the pages that have decreasing traffic, you can use Google Analytics. This will provide you with an accurate view of where you need new and more relevant content.

Content Marketing

This is the process involved with creating, publishing, and distributing different types of content so that it can reach a wider audience. Content marketing can be done through the following:

Creating an editorial calendar to cover your publishing activities across several content distribution channels.

Establishing content writing guidelines to help you standardise the content produced.

Documenting and streamlining processes to help you standardise the content creation process.

Creating either educational content, tutorials, or both, which consists of a formal system to manage the content flow and quality thereof.

Gathering data and publishing various reports by focussing on quality instead of quantity by collecting interesting industry data and using it in a comprehensive report that you can publish.

Starting a podcast

Starting a YouTube channel

Repurposing old content

Writing guest posts as well as various press releases

Creating a linkable asset, which is an in-depth piece of content that is strategically optimised to drive the backlinks on your website.

