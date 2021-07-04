4 more Zvishavane accident victims named

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

POLICE have further named four more victims of the horror crash that occurred at the 61km peg along the Masvingo-Zvishavane Highway on Monday.

The accident, which claimed 22 lives, occurred when a Toyota Granvia travelling from Masvingo to Zvishavane burst a front tyre, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle and colliding head-on with a Toyota Wish travelling from the opposite direction.

The four are Fortunate Sibanda (35) of Nemasiyanwa village, Chief Mukaro in Gutu, Petros Moyo (28) of Gwanda, Dumisai Moyo (13) of

Madamombe village in Chivi and Jack Masuka (53) of 20998 Runyararo West in Masvingo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said motorists should adhere to stipulated speed limits and avoid overloading vehicles.

