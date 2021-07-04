4 Mbare women up for 2-month-old baby ‘murder’

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

POLICE have arrested four Mbare women for allegedly murdering a two-month-old baby while they were assaulting her mother, Laina Mlauzi (25), last month.

The baby, Chelsey Manyarara, died on Saturday from injuries she sustained on June 6 during the assault.

The accused are Evelyn Kunaka (28), Beauty Simbanegavi (33) Betty Simbanegavi (33) and Alice Muganhu (21).

It is alleged that the women attacked Mlauzi when they met her walking with her husband, who is not named, whom they alleged was in love with

Muganhu.

The four accused persons allegedly joined forces and assaulted Mlauzi with open hands and fists as well as pulling her braids, and in the process, hit the baby, who was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for treatment.

Harare province police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said after the death of the baby, the four were arrested and charged with murder.

“Investigations are in progress. It is sad to report the death of an infant, hence our appeal to the public to avoid using violence as a means to settle disputes,” Mwanza said.

