37 arrested over beer drinking parties

BY NIZBERT MOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested 37 people for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations last week after they were caught holding at parties at their homes.

The arrests came after police were tipped off by neighbours.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they arrested 15 patrons in Nketa and another 22 in Nkulumane for disturbing the peace of their neighbours and also violating lockdown measures.

He noted that the parties were potential super spreaders of the virus, adding that the accused would soon appear in court.

Nkulumane, Emakhandeni, the Bulawayo central business district, and the northern suburbs were recently declared COVID-19 hotspots, prompting authorities to put them localised lockdowns.

