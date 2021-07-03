3 armed robbers nabbed in Masvingo

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE suspected armed robbers were arrested in Masvingo after robbing a businessman of cash and valuables worth $1 million.

One of the robbers, Wonder Mahuni (42) of Kadoma, was implicated in the armed robbery of a Boundary Express bus last month, where passengers lost cash and valuables at night along Chivhu road.

His picture went viral on social media after the incident.

Mahuni was nabbed together with Wirimai Gatsi (37) of Harare and Christopher Danda (40) of Bulawayo, and they appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with robbery and were remanded in custody to August 4.

It is the State’s case that on June 10 this year, the accused persons planned to rob the complainant, who was not named in court papers.

They armed themselves with machetes, rifles, pistols and iron bars and proceeded to the complainant’s residence in Masvingo driving a Honda Fit vehicle.

The robbers scaled a precast security wall to gain entry into the yard and broke the kitchen window to get into the house.

They went to the bedroom where the complainant was sleeping, tied him and his wife with shoe strings, and demanded money.

The gang took a safe which had over $517 000, US$5 000 and R1 700, and the complainant’s Ford Ranger vehicle which they dumped in Zaka.

Police detectives managed to recover $417 000 from Admore Mazamba who was arrested at the scene of the crime.

