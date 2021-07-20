20 perish in Zvishavane Road accident

BY MOSES MATENGA

TWENTY people died and several others were injured yesterday in a head-on collision when a Toyota Granvia which was heading towards Zvishavane burst a tyre and encroached onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane.

Breaking news

1/3 The ZRP confirms that 20 people have died when a Toyota Granvia which was travelling from Masvingo towards Zvishavane burst a tyre, veered onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane which was coming from Zvishavane direction. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 5, 2021

Police confirmed the accident in a statement last night, saying the head-on collision occurred at the 61km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre, just after Mhandamabwe.

“Three injured victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital while the bodies have been taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” police said.

Follow Moses on Twitter Moses @mmatenga

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw