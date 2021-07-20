20 perish in Zvishavane Road accident

- July 6, 2021

BY MOSES MATENGA

TWENTY people died and several others were injured yesterday in a head-on collision when a Toyota Granvia which was heading towards Zvishavane burst a tyre and encroached onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane.

Police confirmed the accident in a statement last night, saying the head-on collision occurred  at the 61km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre, just after Mhandamabwe.

“Three injured victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital while the bodies have been taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” police said.

