2 nabbed for illegal possession of ivory

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO unemployed Harare men appeared in court last week for illegal possession of ivory.

Desmond Nyamasoka (36) and Philip Kore (30) appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with possession of ivory without a licence.

The duo was remanded to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on July 16 this year, detectives were tipped that the accused persons were in possession of elephant tusks which they were selling at Western Triangle shops in Highfield, Harare.

One of the detectives posed as a buyer and invited the accused into his vehicle.

It is alleged that Nyamasoka then led the detective to where the tusks were kept and on arrival, left him in the car.

Nyamasoka then returned with a sack containing two elephant tusks and got into the vehicle.

The detective asked the two to accompany him so that he could weigh the tusks, after which other detectives arrested the accused persons.

The State alleges that the tusks were yet to be weighed by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority for assaying.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.

