2 AMH journalists scoop top awards

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

ALPHA Media Holdings reporters, Veneranda Langa (NewsDay) and Moses Mugugunyeki (The Standard), yesterday scooped two national journalism awards.

Langa scooped the Constitutional Reporter of the Year (2021) award during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Centre for Applied Legal Research (CARL), the Media Institute of Southern Africa and the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre, with the support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

Lawyer Chris Mhike, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony, said it was imperative for journalists to inform citizens on their rights as stipulated in the Constitution, adding that it was sad that at times journalists such as Hopewell Chin’ono became targets of arrests for encouraging citizens to participate in constitutional discourse.

“Citizens have a right to ensure that the Constitution is respected and its provisions upheld. Nobody is above the Constitution and so the rule of law must prevail,” Mhike said.

Zimbabwe National Editors Forum chairperson Dumisani Muleya said democracy and good governance could only be achieved in countries where constitutionalism is respected.

“It is difficult to find societies where there is progress without good governance and constitutionalism. Yes, some authoritarian regimes may succeed, but we need economies that work through respect of human rights and the advancement of good governance,” he said.

CARL representative Obert Bore said journalists from the country’s 10 provinces were since last year trained to write articles that enhance citizens to understand the Constitution and to participate in constitutional discourse in the country.

Meanwhile, Mugugunyeki was adjudged the second runner up at a separate award ceremony on Gender-Based Violence Reporter of the Year hosted by Musasa Project, with the support of the Spotlight Initiative and the United Nations Population Fund.

Follow us on Sizae @SizalokuhleNcub

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw